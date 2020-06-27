1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2

Amenities

Spectacular Kalorama 2 Bedroom partially furnished Condo near Adams Morgan with Patio - The name Kalorama, meaning "beautiful view" in Greek, so take a view of this beautiful condo! This 2 level spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo sits in the heart of Kalorama with a hop and skip to Adams Morgan. Situated on a quiet street near Kalorama Park. The historic townhouse has original details with beautiful wood ionic order columns. Partially furnished optional.



Walk into the spacious living area with a large bay window and fireplace perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is nestled in among the dining area with a countertop bar for casual meals. The large historic sliding door leads you into the master bedroom with fireplace all on the first floor. The spiral staircase takes you to the lower level bedroom with full bath. From the bedroom you can walk out to the fenced-in patio, Large outside storage shed. In unit Washer and Dryer. Tenant pays for electric. Sorry, No Pets.



The property is close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and gyms in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The area is accessible from the Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro stations, as well as various bus lines.



First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Minimum FICO Credit Score 650.



Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.



(RLNE5022211)