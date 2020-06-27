All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2

1901 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spectacular Kalorama 2 Bedroom partially furnished Condo near Adams Morgan with Patio - The name Kalorama, meaning "beautiful view" in Greek, so take a view of this beautiful condo! This 2 level spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo sits in the heart of Kalorama with a hop and skip to Adams Morgan. Situated on a quiet street near Kalorama Park. The historic townhouse has original details with beautiful wood ionic order columns. Partially furnished optional.

Walk into the spacious living area with a large bay window and fireplace perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is nestled in among the dining area with a countertop bar for casual meals. The large historic sliding door leads you into the master bedroom with fireplace all on the first floor. The spiral staircase takes you to the lower level bedroom with full bath. From the bedroom you can walk out to the fenced-in patio, Large outside storage shed. In unit Washer and Dryer. Tenant pays for electric. Sorry, No Pets.

The property is close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and gyms in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The area is accessible from the Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro stations, as well as various bus lines.

First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Minimum FICO Credit Score 650.

Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.

(RLNE5022211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have any available units?
1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have?
Some of 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 offer parking?
No, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Kalorama Road, NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
