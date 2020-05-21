All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW

1901 Kalorama Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Kalorama Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Beautifully updated apartment on secluded and charming one block street, Kalorama Place in Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle! Bright and sunny with three sides of windows, new flooring, freshly painted, newly renovated bathrooms, gas fireplace in the living room, in unit washer dryer, full size refrigerator and private rear patio. Secure bike storage available on site. You also have your own assigned garage parking space, with easy access to Embassy Row, downtown D.C., Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Bethesda as well as Virginia and its airports via Rock Creek Parkway. But also an easy walk to Dupont or Woodley Park/Adams Morgan Metro stations or Circulator Bus stops. Enjoy the trails and open space of Rock Creek Park as well as all the great restaurants, shops and grocery stores (Harris Teeter, Metro K, Yes Organic & Safeway) nearby! Agent related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have any available units?
1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have?
Some of 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
