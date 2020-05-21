1901 KALORAMA PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

Beautifully updated apartment on secluded and charming one block street, Kalorama Place in Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle! Bright and sunny with three sides of windows, new flooring, freshly painted, newly renovated bathrooms, gas fireplace in the living room, in unit washer dryer, full size refrigerator and private rear patio. Secure bike storage available on site. You also have your own assigned garage parking space, with easy access to Embassy Row, downtown D.C., Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Bethesda as well as Virginia and its airports via Rock Creek Parkway. But also an easy walk to Dupont or Woodley Park/Adams Morgan Metro stations or Circulator Bus stops. Enjoy the trails and open space of Rock Creek Park as well as all the great restaurants, shops and grocery stores (Harris Teeter, Metro K, Yes Organic & Safeway) nearby! Agent related to owner.