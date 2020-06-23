1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302

Amenities
1 Bd / 2 Ba Apartment in Mt. Pleasant - Beautiful, sunlit top floor unit in Mount Pleasant. This 1BR/2B apartment features an inviting living room that is ideal for entertaining and a modern kitchen. Experience the tranquility of being able to jog down serene streets and through quiet parkland while still being only steps away from everything Washington D.C. has to offer.
Features:
Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet
Private balcony
Guest and master bathroom
In-unit washer/dryer
Water utilities included
Video Intercom
Pets allowed (cats and small dogs)
Nearby:
Metro - Cleveland Park Red Line, Columbia Heights Green and Yellow Lines (15 minute walk)
Shopping plaza with a grocery store down the street
Variety of restaurants including Bombay Street Food, Purple Patch, Taqueria Habanero, Dukes Counter
Coffee - Elle, Philz Coffee, Potters House, La Pop, Coffy Cafe
Recreation - Lamont Plaza, Rock Creek Park, Rabaut Park
