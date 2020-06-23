All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302

1901 Ingleside Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
some paid utils
1 Bd / 2 Ba Apartment in Mt. Pleasant - Beautiful, sunlit top floor unit in Mount Pleasant. This 1BR/2B apartment features an inviting living room that is ideal for entertaining and a modern kitchen. Experience the tranquility of being able to jog down serene streets and through quiet parkland while still being only steps away from everything Washington D.C. has to offer.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet
Private balcony
Guest and master bathroom
In-unit washer/dryer
Water utilities included
Video Intercom
Pets allowed (cats and small dogs)

Nearby:
Metro - Cleveland Park Red Line, Columbia Heights Green and Yellow Lines (15 minute walk)
Shopping plaza with a grocery store down the street
Variety of restaurants including Bombay Street Food, Purple Patch, Taqueria Habanero, Dukes Counter
Coffee - Elle, Philz Coffee, Potters House, La Pop, Coffy Cafe
Recreation - Lamont Plaza, Rock Creek Park, Rabaut Park

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4629617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have any available units?
1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have?
Some of 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 offer parking?
No, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have a pool?
No, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
