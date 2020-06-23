1901 Ingleside Terrace NW 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bd / 2 Ba Apartment in Mt. Pleasant - Beautiful, sunlit top floor unit in Mount Pleasant. This 1BR/2B apartment features an inviting living room that is ideal for entertaining and a modern kitchen. Experience the tranquility of being able to jog down serene streets and through quiet parkland while still being only steps away from everything Washington D.C. has to offer.



Features:

Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet

Private balcony

Guest and master bathroom

In-unit washer/dryer

Water utilities included

Video Intercom

Pets allowed (cats and small dogs)



Nearby:

Metro - Cleveland Park Red Line, Columbia Heights Green and Yellow Lines (15 minute walk)

Shopping plaza with a grocery store down the street

Variety of restaurants including Bombay Street Food, Purple Patch, Taqueria Habanero, Dukes Counter

Coffee - Elle, Philz Coffee, Potters House, La Pop, Coffy Cafe

Recreation - Lamont Plaza, Rock Creek Park, Rabaut Park



