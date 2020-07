Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Just completed 2 bedroom, 2 bath english basement unit with approximately 800 square feet. First Bedroom is ensuite and features subway tiled shower. Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms and Living Room come with Smart TV's and individual climate controls.Security System, In-Unit Laundry and ample closet space. Available Furnished or Unfurnished. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis. No Cats. Available Immediately