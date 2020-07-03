1862 Kendall St NE

Amenities

This beautiful one bedroom unit features brand new appliances, carpet flooring in common and bedrooms. Tile floors in bathroom and an in-unit washer/dryer. Take a look and make this a cozy place your next home.



This is an ideal find in a quickly changing neighborhood. Located just off the changing New York Ave in NE, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just a few blocks away. Top notch bars and restaurants like Ivy City Smokehouse, Atlas Brew Works and Stores like Nike Factory Store and MOM's Organic Market can become your new local hangouts. Commuting is simple with access to



PLEASE NOTE: Photos are of a comparable unit in the building with the same finishes and square footage.



Parking: Street

Utilities: Tenant Pays All but Water. Water included

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case

Move in Fees: $0.00 - No move in fees



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



