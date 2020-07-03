All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1862 Kendall St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1862 Kendall St NE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

1862 Kendall St NE

1862 Kendall Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1862 Kendall Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful one bedroom unit features brand new appliances, carpet flooring in common and bedrooms. Tile floors in bathroom and an in-unit washer/dryer. Take a look and make this a cozy place your next home.

This is an ideal find in a quickly changing neighborhood. Located just off the changing New York Ave in NE, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just a few blocks away. Top notch bars and restaurants like Ivy City Smokehouse, Atlas Brew Works and Stores like Nike Factory Store and MOM's Organic Market can become your new local hangouts. Commuting is simple with access to

PLEASE NOTE: Photos are of a comparable unit in the building with the same finishes and square footage.

Parking: Street
Utilities: Tenant Pays All but Water. Water included
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Move in Fees: $0.00 - No move in fees

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Amenities: Pets Allowed, New Applicances, Grill Area, Secure Building, Carpet, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Carpet in Bedrooms, Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Kendall St NE have any available units?
1862 Kendall St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 Kendall St NE have?
Some of 1862 Kendall St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Kendall St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Kendall St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Kendall St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 Kendall St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1862 Kendall St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Kendall St NE offers parking.
Does 1862 Kendall St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Kendall St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Kendall St NE have a pool?
No, 1862 Kendall St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1862 Kendall St NE have accessible units?
No, 1862 Kendall St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Kendall St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 Kendall St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University