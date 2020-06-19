Amenities

1858 California St NW Apt 30 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment is fully furnished and move-in ready! The 2nd bedroom is currently set up as a Den. The owner is willing to buy and add a bed into the second bedroom if requested!



Located on the 3rd floor of a beautifully maintained building, apartment 30 gets incredible natural light through its 18 windows. Youll have unlimited access to D.Cs best with a 5-minute walk to the trendy bars and Michelin Star restaurants on 18th street.



Details:

-Water is included in the lease

-Open floor plan with all new, high quality furniture

-Master bedroom currently has a very minimalist nordic setting

-Second bedroom is set up as a den but tenants can request a second full bed

-Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops and breakfast bar

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Ceramic tile bathroom

-Ample closet space

-Large windows that let in optimal natural light

-Central air conditioning



Nearby:

-Metro: The closest metro is just a 10 minute walk away at Dupont Circle Station (Red line)

-Grocery: 5 minute walk to Harris Teeter and Glens Garden Market

-Restaurants: Sakuramen, Keren Restaurant, A Chateau, The Regent, Donburi, Bistrot Du Coin, Amsterdam Falafelshop

-Coffee: Tryst, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop



No Pets Allowed



