All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1858 California St NW Apt 30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1858 California St NW Apt 30
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1858 California St NW Apt 30

1858 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1858 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
1858 California St NW Apt 30 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment is fully furnished and move-in ready! The 2nd bedroom is currently set up as a Den. The owner is willing to buy and add a bed into the second bedroom if requested!

Located on the 3rd floor of a beautifully maintained building, apartment 30 gets incredible natural light through its 18 windows. Youll have unlimited access to D.Cs best with a 5-minute walk to the trendy bars and Michelin Star restaurants on 18th street.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Details:
-Water is included in the lease
-Open floor plan with all new, high quality furniture
-Master bedroom currently has a very minimalist nordic setting
-Second bedroom is set up as a den but tenants can request a second full bed
-Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops and breakfast bar
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Ceramic tile bathroom
-Ample closet space
-Large windows that let in optimal natural light
-Central air conditioning

Nearby:
-Metro: The closest metro is just a 10 minute walk away at Dupont Circle Station (Red line)
-Grocery: 5 minute walk to Harris Teeter and Glens Garden Market
-Restaurants: Sakuramen, Keren Restaurant, A Chateau, The Regent, Donburi, Bistrot Du Coin, Amsterdam Falafelshop
-Coffee: Tryst, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have any available units?
1858 California St NW Apt 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have?
Some of 1858 California St NW Apt 30's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 California St NW Apt 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1858 California St NW Apt 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 California St NW Apt 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 offer parking?
No, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have a pool?
No, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 does not have a pool.
Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have accessible units?
No, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 California St NW Apt 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1858 California St NW Apt 30 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University