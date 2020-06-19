Amenities
1858 California St NW Apt 30 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment is fully furnished and move-in ready! The 2nd bedroom is currently set up as a Den. The owner is willing to buy and add a bed into the second bedroom if requested!
Located on the 3rd floor of a beautifully maintained building, apartment 30 gets incredible natural light through its 18 windows. Youll have unlimited access to D.Cs best with a 5-minute walk to the trendy bars and Michelin Star restaurants on 18th street.
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Details:
-Water is included in the lease
-Open floor plan with all new, high quality furniture
-Master bedroom currently has a very minimalist nordic setting
-Second bedroom is set up as a den but tenants can request a second full bed
-Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops and breakfast bar
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Ceramic tile bathroom
-Ample closet space
-Large windows that let in optimal natural light
-Central air conditioning
Nearby:
-Metro: The closest metro is just a 10 minute walk away at Dupont Circle Station (Red line)
-Grocery: 5 minute walk to Harris Teeter and Glens Garden Market
-Restaurants: Sakuramen, Keren Restaurant, A Chateau, The Regent, Donburi, Bistrot Du Coin, Amsterdam Falafelshop
-Coffee: Tryst, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4852454)