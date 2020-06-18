1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

GREAT PRICE!! DON'T MISS OUT!!! THIS IS A STEAL!!



Spectacular 4 BR 2.5 bath semi detached row home in Adam's Morgan DC!! The house is located on a quiet, tree-lined street just two blocks from the heart of Adams Morgan, full of great restaurants, bars, shops, music, and the buzz of a lively neighborhood. Within a short walk are Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, several great neighborhood parks, and the Woodley park Metro stop (Red Line). Garage parking for one car!!!



Property Highlights:

- 4 bedrooms

- 2.5 bathrooms

- Upgraded stainless steel range

- Gas cooking

- Upgraded stainless steel fridge

- Beautiful hardwood floors on the upper two floors (plus the original hardwood on the main floor)

- Master suite occupies the whole third floor and has a vaulted ceiling

- Master has en-suite

- Master has tons of natural light

- All bedrooms are spacious

- Bay windows in dining room with built in shelves

- Living room has built in shelving

- Sunroom off kitchen

- Deck over garage

- Garage space for one car

- W/D

- Basement offers additional storage

- Central AC

- Radiator heating

- Classic front porch

- Cats ok NO dogs



AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST

RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Dogs Allowed



