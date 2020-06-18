All apartments in Washington
1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A

1847 Ontario Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Ontario Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
GREAT PRICE!! DON'T MISS OUT!!! THIS IS A STEAL!!

Spectacular 4 BR 2.5 bath semi detached row home in Adam's Morgan DC!! The house is located on a quiet, tree-lined street just two blocks from the heart of Adams Morgan, full of great restaurants, bars, shops, music, and the buzz of a lively neighborhood. Within a short walk are Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, several great neighborhood parks, and the Woodley park Metro stop (Red Line). Garage parking for one car!!!

Property Highlights:
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Upgraded stainless steel range
- Gas cooking
- Upgraded stainless steel fridge
- Beautiful hardwood floors on the upper two floors (plus the original hardwood on the main floor)
- Master suite occupies the whole third floor and has a vaulted ceiling
- Master has en-suite
- Master has tons of natural light
- All bedrooms are spacious
- Bay windows in dining room with built in shelves
- Living room has built in shelving
- Sunroom off kitchen
- Deck over garage
- Garage space for one car
- W/D
- Basement offers additional storage
- Central AC
- Radiator heating
- Classic front porch
- Cats ok NO dogs

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST
RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5211999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have any available units?
1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have?
Some of 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

