1847 Ontario Pl NW Unit A

GREAT PRICE!! DON'T MISS OUT!!! THIS IS A STEAL!!
Spectacular 4 BR 2.5 bath semi detached row home in Adam's Morgan DC!! The house is located on a quiet, tree-lined street just two blocks from the heart of Adams Morgan, full of great restaurants, bars, shops, music, and the buzz of a lively neighborhood. Within a short walk are Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, several great neighborhood parks, and the Woodley park Metro stop (Red Line). Garage parking for one car!!!
Property Highlights:
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Upgraded stainless steel range
- Gas cooking
- Upgraded stainless steel fridge
- Beautiful hardwood floors on the upper two floors (plus the original hardwood on the main floor)
- Master suite occupies the whole third floor and has a vaulted ceiling
- Master has en-suite
- Master has tons of natural light
- All bedrooms are spacious
- Bay windows in dining room with built in shelves
- Living room has built in shelving
- Sunroom off kitchen
- Deck over garage
- Garage space for one car
- W/D
- Basement offers additional storage
- Central AC
- Radiator heating
- Classic front porch
- Cats ok NO dogs
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST
RENTED UNFURNISHED
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5211999)