Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors stainless steel conference room bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities conference room on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby

1835 Phelps Pl NW Unit 32 Available 04/22/19 Lovely & Bright Kalorama 2BR in The Woodrow - This gorgeous 2BR/1BA is the perfect Kalorama abode with abundant natural light, and gleaming hardwood floors! Head through the gorgeous lobby and to the third floor and enter into the units large foyer. To the right, you will find a spacious living room, with huge windows. Head through to the kitchen which features new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The two well-appointed bedrooms both boast great natural light and closet space, with the master featuring built-in shelving. Down the hallway is a huge full bathroom with walk-in shower. The unit will have a full repaint to neutral grey before move-in. Extra storage in the buildings basement along with a laundry room and shared outdoor space with gas grill round out this fantastic unit!



The Woodrow is conveniently located right off of Connecticut Avenue. Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro Stations are both within walking distance, as are numerous bus lines. Nearby grocery stores include Safeway and Glen's Garden Market, the perfect spot for local and specialty goods. Dining and nightlife options are plentiful with some of the city's best restaurants a short trip away. Get a margarita at Lauriol Plaza, or head down Connecticut Ave for a beer and a game at Board Room, a coffee and new book at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, or drink at the new cocktail bar Doyle.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759141)