Amenities
Private Three Bedroom Home for Rent- Finished Basement, Off Street Parking, Front Porch/Private Deck, & Washer/Dryer In Unit - **Virtual Tour Only*
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dC1nAtB7gJ6
Address: 1826 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $2,895 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilties
Square Footage: 1,720 Square Feet Including Finished Basement
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Available: Now!
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large walkout basement. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet complete with organizers, and french doors leading into a room extension. The full basement features a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, and plenty of storage.
Outside, the covered front porch offers shelter from the elements, while the rear patio and yard act as an extension of the home and offer the perfect setting for cool Summer/Autumn nights. Also included in the rent is one off street parking space along with plenty of storage space areas in the basement.
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal
Amenties: Off Street Parking, Front Porch, Back Deck, Storage Areas Throughout Property, Private Home, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Application Fees: $65 per person
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee-$25/Month
Resident Benefit Package Fees: $35/Month
Heating/Cooling: Wall Units & Radiated Heat
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5778553)