1826 Potomac Avenue SE
1826 Potomac Avenue SE

1826 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Private Three Bedroom Home for Rent- Finished Basement, Off Street Parking, Front Porch/Private Deck, & Washer/Dryer In Unit - **Virtual Tour Only*

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dC1nAtB7gJ6

Address: 1826 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $2,895 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilties
Square Footage: 1,720 Square Feet Including Finished Basement
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Available: Now!

Bright, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large walkout basement. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet complete with organizers, and french doors leading into a room extension. The full basement features a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, and plenty of storage.

Outside, the covered front porch offers shelter from the elements, while the rear patio and yard act as an extension of the home and offer the perfect setting for cool Summer/Autumn nights. Also included in the rent is one off street parking space along with plenty of storage space areas in the basement.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal
Amenties: Off Street Parking, Front Porch, Back Deck, Storage Areas Throughout Property, Private Home, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Application Fees: $65 per person
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee-$25/Month
Resident Benefit Package Fees: $35/Month
Heating/Cooling: Wall Units & Radiated Heat

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have any available units?
1826 Potomac Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have?
Some of 1826 Potomac Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Potomac Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Potomac Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Potomac Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Potomac Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Potomac Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

