Private Three Bedroom Home for Rent- Finished Basement, Off Street Parking, Front Porch/Private Deck, & Washer/Dryer In Unit - **Virtual Tour Only*



3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dC1nAtB7gJ6



Address: 1826 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

Market Rent: $2,895 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for All Utilties

Square Footage: 1,720 Square Feet Including Finished Basement

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis

Available: Now!



Bright, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large walkout basement. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet complete with organizers, and french doors leading into a room extension. The full basement features a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, and plenty of storage.



Outside, the covered front porch offers shelter from the elements, while the rear patio and yard act as an extension of the home and offer the perfect setting for cool Summer/Autumn nights. Also included in the rent is one off street parking space along with plenty of storage space areas in the basement.



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal

Amenties: Off Street Parking, Front Porch, Back Deck, Storage Areas Throughout Property, Private Home, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

Application Fees: $65 per person

Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee-$25/Month

Resident Benefit Package Fees: $35/Month

Heating/Cooling: Wall Units & Radiated Heat



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



No Pets Allowed



