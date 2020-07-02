All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257

1826 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1826 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in luxury in this spectacular downtown D.C. apartment! Come home to high-end furnishings, lots of natural light, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all of the bells and whistles! Then relax in your soaking tub in your bright bathroom with marble floors.

This beautiful apartment has three TVs (living room/one in each bedroom) and a built in audio system with a Bluetooth receiver so you can play your music via your mobile device! There is a remote secured entry system into the building that is controlled from the unit with a camera.

Ideally situated within walking distance of Logan Circle and the U street Corridor known for its bustling night life and excellent city vibe! The area is well loved by Washingtonians for its great dining, shopping and transit. Head over to Adams Morgan or 14th street and you will find even more excitement in a great atmosphere! A short transit ride will take you to The White House, and Georgetown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have any available units?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have?
Some of 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 currently offering any rent specials?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 pet-friendly?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 offer parking?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 offers parking.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have a pool?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 does not have a pool.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have accessible units?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 257 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University