1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Available July 27. This modern, open home features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. With a Walk Score of 98, this prime location is Metro accessible and allows for easy access to Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U Street. The main level opens to a spacious living room with gas fireplace, built-in shelves, sound proof / energy efficient sliding doors to the balcony and back patio (grill included). The open kitchen and dining room benefit from the natural light of the massive skylight. The kitchen features a butcher block breakfast bar, brushed stainless steel counter tops, sleek cabinetry, custom pantry, and office nook. The master bedroom features a decorative fireplace, generous closet space, and an ensuite luxury bath including a brand new jetted tub, heated floors, towel warmer, skylight, and linen closet. The second bedroom also features ample storage space. A second luxury bathroom and full sized washer & dryer complete the upper level. Two year lease required. Rent includes water. Tenant pays electricity (reduced cost due to solar panels), gas, and cable/internet. No pets & no smoking. Two parking spaces available for $200/month each.