Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

1822 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available July 27. This modern, open home features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. With a Walk Score of 98, this prime location is Metro accessible and allows for easy access to Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U Street. The main level opens to a spacious living room with gas fireplace, built-in shelves, sound proof / energy efficient sliding doors to the balcony and back patio (grill included). The open kitchen and dining room benefit from the natural light of the massive skylight. The kitchen features a butcher block breakfast bar, brushed stainless steel counter tops, sleek cabinetry, custom pantry, and office nook. The master bedroom features a decorative fireplace, generous closet space, and an ensuite luxury bath including a brand new jetted tub, heated floors, towel warmer, skylight, and linen closet. The second bedroom also features ample storage space. A second luxury bathroom and full sized washer & dryer complete the upper level. Two year lease required. Rent includes water. Tenant pays electricity (reduced cost due to solar panels), gas, and cable/internet. No pets & no smoking. Two parking spaces available for $200/month each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 FLORIDA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
