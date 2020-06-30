1815 16th St NW Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

NEW PRICE!!!!



Just-renovated, beautiful 2BR/2BA duplex apartment located in a fantastic 1870s row house in the heart of Dupont (16th & S). Fantastic hardwood floors on main level covering kitchen, LR and huge BR. Spiral staircase leads down to second BR, which also has its own private entrance and decorative fireplace. BR on the main floor has five windows flooding the room with natural light, as well as another gorgeous decorative fireplace and French doors leading to a private balcony. Kitchen has gas range, dishwasher, granite countertops and a fantastic tile backsplash. 2 full baths (one upstairs and one downstairs) have just been completely redone with new tile and fixtures. The unit has its own washer/dryer. Commuter's dream close to Dupont Circle Metro and Metro bus lines on 16th Street.



Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Hardwoods throughout

- Abundant natural light

- Two-story floor plan

- Available now



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5432504)