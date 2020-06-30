All apartments in Washington
1815 16th St NW Apt B

1815 16th Street Northwest
Location

1815 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW PRICE!!!!

Just-renovated, beautiful 2BR/2BA duplex apartment located in a fantastic 1870s row house in the heart of Dupont (16th & S). Fantastic hardwood floors on main level covering kitchen, LR and huge BR. Spiral staircase leads down to second BR, which also has its own private entrance and decorative fireplace. BR on the main floor has five windows flooding the room with natural light, as well as another gorgeous decorative fireplace and French doors leading to a private balcony. Kitchen has gas range, dishwasher, granite countertops and a fantastic tile backsplash. 2 full baths (one upstairs and one downstairs) have just been completely redone with new tile and fixtures. The unit has its own washer/dryer. Commuter's dream close to Dupont Circle Metro and Metro bus lines on 16th Street.

Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Hardwoods throughout
- Abundant natural light
- Two-story floor plan
- Available now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5432504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

