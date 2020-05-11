1809 CHANNING STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY & NEWLY RENOVATED WOODBRIDE TOWNHOME IS RENT READY, and features 2 master-bedrooms, each with full bathroom, new carpet and flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and much more! Also features nice private rear patio and private/off-street parking. Within approximately 10 minutes from shopping, entertainment, downtown, museums, the Mall, metrobus/rail, US-50 and 295. Professionally leased/managed. Call for showing appointment.