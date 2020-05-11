All apartments in Washington
1809 CHANNING STREET NE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1809 CHANNING STREET NE

1809 Channing Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY & NEWLY RENOVATED WOODBRIDE TOWNHOME IS RENT READY, and features 2 master-bedrooms, each with full bathroom, new carpet and flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and much more! Also features nice private rear patio and private/off-street parking. Within approximately 10 minutes from shopping, entertainment, downtown, museums, the Mall, metrobus/rail, US-50 and 295. Professionally leased/managed. Call for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have any available units?
1809 CHANNING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have?
Some of 1809 CHANNING STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 CHANNING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1809 CHANNING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 CHANNING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 CHANNING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 CHANNING STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

