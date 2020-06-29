All apartments in Washington
1806 Q STREET SE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

1806 Q STREET SE

1806 Q Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Q Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this recently updated 2BR/1BA unit in Anacostia conveniently located right off Pennsylvania and Minnesota Ave SE. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 2bed/1bath unit is located under 10 minutes to Minnesota Ave metro station and major highways such as 295/395/95. This amazing unit just went through thorough updates on the living room floors, kitchen and bathroom. If you are looking for a great bargain to call home in a quite area, this one is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Q STREET SE have any available units?
1806 Q STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1806 Q STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Q STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Q STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Q STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Q STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

