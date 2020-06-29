1806 Q STREET SE

Amenities

Welcome home to this recently updated 2BR/1BA unit in Anacostia conveniently located right off Pennsylvania and Minnesota Ave SE. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 2bed/1bath unit is located under 10 minutes to Minnesota Ave metro station and major highways such as 295/395/95. This amazing unit just went through thorough updates on the living room floors, kitchen and bathroom. If you are looking for a great bargain to call home in a quite area, this one is for you.