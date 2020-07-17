All apartments in Washington
1806 6th St NW Unit 101

1806 6th Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

1806 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
1806 6th St NW Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 Adorable Two Bedroom in Shaw! Parking Included! - This upgraded two bedroom in Shaw is the perfect nest to call home! Located on the first floor in a boutique building, this condo is a dream! Walking in, you'll find the renovated kitchen that opens to the living/dining area featuring an awesome breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Features of the unit include hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just outside your door, you’ll enjoy private outdoor space to peacefully enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Adjacent to the living area are the two bedrooms perfect for roommates or couples alike. This home features tons of windows and high ceilings, allowing for sunlight to pour in from all sides.

Located just two blocks from the Shaw/Howard Metro stop, this unit is ideal for anyone who wants to be centrally located in DC. Shaw is the spot to be, and you don't have to venture far for any amenities you may seek! Dining options are always popping up along Florida and Rhode Island Ave. The Coffee Bar is a great stop on your way to 14th Street, or head over to The Royal for Latin fare and cocktails. With parking included, this is every commuter’s dream.

Tenants are responsible for electric and gas, as well as the building's $150 move-in fee. Security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Pets welcome! One off-street parking spot is included in the monthly rent.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4095633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have any available units?
1806 6th St NW Unit 101 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have?
Some of 1806 6th St NW Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1806 6th St NW Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 6th St NW Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
