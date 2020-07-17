Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

1806 6th St NW Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 Adorable Two Bedroom in Shaw! Parking Included! - This upgraded two bedroom in Shaw is the perfect nest to call home! Located on the first floor in a boutique building, this condo is a dream! Walking in, you'll find the renovated kitchen that opens to the living/dining area featuring an awesome breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Features of the unit include hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just outside your door, you’ll enjoy private outdoor space to peacefully enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Adjacent to the living area are the two bedrooms perfect for roommates or couples alike. This home features tons of windows and high ceilings, allowing for sunlight to pour in from all sides.



Located just two blocks from the Shaw/Howard Metro stop, this unit is ideal for anyone who wants to be centrally located in DC. Shaw is the spot to be, and you don't have to venture far for any amenities you may seek! Dining options are always popping up along Florida and Rhode Island Ave. The Coffee Bar is a great stop on your way to 14th Street, or head over to The Royal for Latin fare and cocktails. With parking included, this is every commuter’s dream.



Tenants are responsible for electric and gas, as well as the building's $150 move-in fee. Security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Pets welcome! One off-street parking spot is included in the monthly rent.



