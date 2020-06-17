All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9

1801 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Charming, 2 Floor Condo located in residential area of Mt. Pleasant!
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Hardwood Floor, Private walk-out Deck, Large communal garden!
Few Blocks to frequent buses, 15 minutes to Metro, shops and restaurants Adams Morgan.
Few minutes walk to Rock Creek Park and Zoo.
Property Highlights:
-Abundant amount of natural light throughout
-Hardwoods throughout
-Rooftop deck
-Sky Lights on 2nd floor
- Additional storage unit available at no extra charge
-Oversized Master bedroom with two closets
-Bike Storage available
-Off street parking spot available with additional monthly fee
AVAILABLE NOW!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4628146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have any available units?
1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have?
Some of 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 offer parking?
No, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
