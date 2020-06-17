1801 Park Rd NW Apt 9

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bike storage extra storage

Charming, 2 Floor Condo located in residential area of Mt. Pleasant!

2 Bed, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Hardwood Floor, Private walk-out Deck, Large communal garden!

Few Blocks to frequent buses, 15 minutes to Metro, shops and restaurants Adams Morgan.

Few minutes walk to Rock Creek Park and Zoo.

Property Highlights:

-Abundant amount of natural light throughout

-Hardwoods throughout

-Rooftop deck

-Sky Lights on 2nd floor

- Additional storage unit available at no extra charge

-Oversized Master bedroom with two closets

-Bike Storage available

-Off street parking spot available with additional monthly fee

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Dogs Allowed



