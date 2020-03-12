All apartments in Washington
1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW
1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW

1801 Clydesdale Place Northwest · (202) 742-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Clydesdale Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
The Saxony is a unique place to live. A place of tranquility and serenity surrounded by mature trees that gives you the feeling of living far away from the city life. But, in reality you are just steps from the vibrant U Street Corridor and Adams Morgan with it's many restaurants to tantalize your taste buds, eclectic shops, 2 metro stops (Woodley Park in one direction and Columbia Heights in the other direction). Can't leave out the many biking/hiking/running/walking trails in Rock Creek Park for exercising or just time to enjoy nature and unwind. Once you finish up with your Rock Creek Park adventure take time and stop by The National Zoo to take in the sights and sounds. This 500 sqft studio/one bath unit is turn-key, move in ready. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Saxony roof deck gives you extraordinary views of the Washington Cathedral and downtown DC. Other amenities are 24/7 front desk, fitness center, bike room and underground garage parking. The Saxony could be the place you call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have any available units?
1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have?
Some of 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW does offer parking.
Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
