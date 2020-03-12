1801 CLYDESDALE PLACE NW

Amenities

The Saxony is a unique place to live. A place of tranquility and serenity surrounded by mature trees that gives you the feeling of living far away from the city life. But, in reality you are just steps from the vibrant U Street Corridor and Adams Morgan with it's many restaurants to tantalize your taste buds, eclectic shops, 2 metro stops (Woodley Park in one direction and Columbia Heights in the other direction). Can't leave out the many biking/hiking/running/walking trails in Rock Creek Park for exercising or just time to enjoy nature and unwind. Once you finish up with your Rock Creek Park adventure take time and stop by The National Zoo to take in the sights and sounds. This 500 sqft studio/one bath unit is turn-key, move in ready. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Saxony roof deck gives you extraordinary views of the Washington Cathedral and downtown DC. Other amenities are 24/7 front desk, fitness center, bike room and underground garage parking. The Saxony could be the place you call home.