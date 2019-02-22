18 MILMARSON PLACE NW

Amenities

Buyer's Financing Fell Through ! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home features private parking and a new HVAC system! Every inch of this home was thoughtfully renovated with your convenience in mind! Light a candle, grab your favorite throw, and pop a fresh bowl of popcorn as you yell out to Alexa to turn off the lights so you can enjoy movie night with your family. Sip a cold glass of lemonade as you overlook the beautiful Manor Park community from your porch. Manage the safety and security of your children as they play catch in the backyard right from your Alexa show! This home comes equipped with Ring doorbell, two Ring cameras, ADT Security and Alexa Show. Maintaining peace of mind and the ability to keep up with the exhilarating pace of D.C. living has never easier. This home~s comfortable design feels completely lived-in yet totally modern. It is impossible to note all of the exceptional amenities that his tech-savvy smart home has to offer. You~ll just have to come experience it for yourself!