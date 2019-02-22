All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
18 MILMARSON PLACE NW
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM

18 MILMARSON PLACE NW

18 Milmarson Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18 Milmarson Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Buyer's Financing Fell Through ! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home features private parking and a new HVAC system! Every inch of this home was thoughtfully renovated with your convenience in mind! Light a candle, grab your favorite throw, and pop a fresh bowl of popcorn as you yell out to Alexa to turn off the lights so you can enjoy movie night with your family. Sip a cold glass of lemonade as you overlook the beautiful Manor Park community from your porch. Manage the safety and security of your children as they play catch in the backyard right from your Alexa show! This home comes equipped with Ring doorbell, two Ring cameras, ADT Security and Alexa Show. Maintaining peace of mind and the ability to keep up with the exhilarating pace of D.C. living has never easier. This home~s comfortable design feels completely lived-in yet totally modern. It is impossible to note all of the exceptional amenities that his tech-savvy smart home has to offer. You~ll just have to come experience it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have any available units?
18 MILMARSON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have?
Some of 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
18 MILMARSON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 MILMARSON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University