1776 Willard Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

BEST location- right where you need and want to be!

HALF OFF 1ST MONTH!



This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located on the quiet and quaint Willard Street, just off the famous U Street Corridor at the crossroads of Adams Morgan, the exciting Dupont Circle and the recently redeveloped 18th Street. Everything you need is in short walking distance Whole Foods and Trader Joes on P Street, Vida Fitness Center, the Metro, and dog parks and children s playgrounds. In this apartment, you would be living in the heart of DC s most sought-after residential neighborhood. And right at your fingertips would be the countless restaurants on 18th Street, the nightlife of DuPont Circle, the clubs of Adams Morgan, and the cafes of the 14 Street Corridor.



High-End accommodations with the charm of a beautiful historic DC brownstone!



This apartment has ideal living on two floors. Enjoy a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful glass mosaic back splash. You can comfortably enjoy your meals in stools at the counter or at a table overlooking your private deck. This outdoor space is ideal for relaxing or entertaining, as is the gracious living room. The bedrooms all have generous closets and enjoy the convenience of a washer/dryer in the unit. Each bathroom has been attractively renovated. The building is pet friendly (subject to owner approval).



Parking is available on site or one block away, for $200 per month, or Zip Cars and bikes are nearby. The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline. Security deposit equivalent to the first of month of rent is required. Utilities of water, sewer, pest and trash are included. Tenants pay for electrical, internet, and cable. Don t miss out on the opportunity to live in the safety and fun of one of DC s best neighborhood!



Rent:



$5900 per month



Available:



Early February 2019



