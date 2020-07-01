All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

1776 Willard Street Northwest

1776 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
internet access
BEST location- right where you need and want to be!
HALF OFF 1ST MONTH!

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located on the quiet and quaint Willard Street, just off the famous U Street Corridor at the crossroads of Adams Morgan, the exciting Dupont Circle and the recently redeveloped 18th Street. Everything you need is in short walking distance Whole Foods and Trader Joes on P Street, Vida Fitness Center, the Metro, and dog parks and children s playgrounds. In this apartment, you would be living in the heart of DC s most sought-after residential neighborhood. And right at your fingertips would be the countless restaurants on 18th Street, the nightlife of DuPont Circle, the clubs of Adams Morgan, and the cafes of the 14 Street Corridor.

High-End accommodations with the charm of a beautiful historic DC brownstone!

This apartment has ideal living on two floors. Enjoy a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful glass mosaic back splash. You can comfortably enjoy your meals in stools at the counter or at a table overlooking your private deck. This outdoor space is ideal for relaxing or entertaining, as is the gracious living room. The bedrooms all have generous closets and enjoy the convenience of a washer/dryer in the unit. Each bathroom has been attractively renovated. The building is pet friendly (subject to owner approval).

Parking is available on site or one block away, for $200 per month, or Zip Cars and bikes are nearby. The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline. Security deposit equivalent to the first of month of rent is required. Utilities of water, sewer, pest and trash are included. Tenants pay for electrical, internet, and cable. Don t miss out on the opportunity to live in the safety and fun of one of DC s best neighborhood!

Rent:

$5900 per month

Available:

Early February 2019

Reply to this posting to schedule a viewing of this great apartment! Also, please reply with your phone number as our manager will call to confirm the showing in advance. We look forward to hearing from you!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have any available units?
1776 Willard Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have?
Some of 1776 Willard Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Willard Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Willard Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Willard Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Willard Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Willard Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1776 Willard Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1776 Willard Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1776 Willard Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Willard Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 Willard Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

