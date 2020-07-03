1766 CHURCH STREET NW

Amenities

Ideally situated between Dupont and Logan Circles, Church Street is a picturesque one way block, just off the vibrent 17th Street NW. Nestled amongst the century old homes that line this street, this penthouse apartment is a unique and rarely available rental. This town-home converted boutique condo, is a quaint three unit building, and unit A encompasses the top two floors consisting of:- The spacious living room feels even bigger, thanks to the high ceilings, large windows and a southern exposure. With easy access to the large roof deck (just off the living room), you~ll love the convenience of this private outdoor space. Opposite the deck, you have a well-situated half bathroom, large dining room and open kitchen outfitted with a breakfast bar, stainless appliances and more large windows.- Downstairs you have a master bedroom with full bath, 2nd bedroom with double door entry full bathroom, and a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den that can serve as a multi-purpose room.- And, the tandem parking spot allows parking for two SMALL cars- included in list price!!