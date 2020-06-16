1761 Willard St NW #2

Amenities

Completely renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath, fully furnished, English basement available for short or long term rental! Walking distance to all Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, and U Street Corridor. The U Street Corridor Metro (orange and blue lines) is a 7-minute walk while Dupont Circle Metro (red line) is an 8-minute walk. Plenty of local restaurants, shop, and groceries like Trader Joes and Whole Foods just moments away. Pets welcome on a case by case scenario. Available now!

Property Highlights:

-2 Bedrooms, 1 bath

-W/D in unit

-Completely renovated kitchen and bathroom

-New paint & floors throughout

-All new appliances

-Fully furnished including linens & kitchenware

-Short term lease can be available with an additional monthly fee



