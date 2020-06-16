All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1761 Willard St NW #2
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1761 Willard St NW #2

1761 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Completely renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath, fully furnished, English basement available for short or long term rental! Walking distance to all Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, and U Street Corridor. The U Street Corridor Metro (orange and blue lines) is a 7-minute walk while Dupont Circle Metro (red line) is an 8-minute walk. Plenty of local restaurants, shop, and groceries like Trader Joes and Whole Foods just moments away. Pets welcome on a case by case scenario. Available now!
Property Highlights:
-2 Bedrooms, 1 bath
-W/D in unit
-Completely renovated kitchen and bathroom
-New paint & floors throughout
-All new appliances
-Fully furnished including linens & kitchenware
-Short term lease can be available with an additional monthly fee

(RLNE4914503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have any available units?
1761 Willard St NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have?
Some of 1761 Willard St NW #2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Willard St NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Willard St NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Willard St NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 Willard St NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 offer parking?
No, 1761 Willard St NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Willard St NW #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1761 Willard St NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1761 Willard St NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Willard St NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 Willard St NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
