1761 P STREET NW

PRACTICALLY NEW DUPONT CIRCLE GEM. The James is a boutique collection of 9 Residences built in 2018. There are only 2 residences per floor. Unit 201 is a Spacious & Luminous SOUTH FACING 2BR/2BA on ONE LEVEL featuring a PRIVATE TERRACE & PARKING. The home overlooks P Street and Historic Mansion Row. Interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows with designer shades; hardwood floors throughout; chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances, Quartz countertops with full-height backsplash & expansive Quartz waterfall island with overhang for bar seating; spa baths with heated floors; living room and master bedroom have box-bay windows. Dupont Metro is just steps away. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Restaurant Row and so much more. Condo Fees will be covered by Landlord.