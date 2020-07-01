All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

1761 P STREET NW

1761 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1761 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
PRACTICALLY NEW DUPONT CIRCLE GEM. The James is a boutique collection of 9 Residences built in 2018. There are only 2 residences per floor. Unit 201 is a Spacious & Luminous SOUTH FACING 2BR/2BA on ONE LEVEL featuring a PRIVATE TERRACE & PARKING. The home overlooks P Street and Historic Mansion Row. Interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows with designer shades; hardwood floors throughout; chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances, Quartz countertops with full-height backsplash & expansive Quartz waterfall island with overhang for bar seating; spa baths with heated floors; living room and master bedroom have box-bay windows. Dupont Metro is just steps away. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Restaurant Row and so much more. Condo Fees will be covered by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 P STREET NW have any available units?
1761 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 P STREET NW have?
Some of 1761 P STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1761 P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1761 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1761 P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1761 P STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1761 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 P STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1761 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1761 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1761 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 P STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

