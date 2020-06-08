All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:21 AM

1756 Park Rd NW

1756 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mount Pleasant Four Bedroom with Historic Charm! Garage Parking! - This gorgeous Mount Pleasant rowhouse features high ceilings, fine hardwood flooring, and classic wooden door and window trimmings throughout - it's the perfect for anyone looking for original charm and character. The first floor sports a spacious front-facing living room which passes through to a large central landing area accented by a crystal chandelier. Past the staircase is a striking bonus room with exposed brick. Continue to the formal dining room with wood accent wainscoting and Tudor style ceiling. The dining room opens onto the kitchen and half bathroom. Off the kitchen is a private patio space, perfect for entertaining.

Head upstairs and you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a walk-in laundry room with full size washer & dryer, a central bathroom with white tile accents of green. One of the bedrooms is fitted with a convenient Murphy bed and the room in the back has a patio too! Finally, head to the third-floor master suite. It has beautiful wood molding, a large walk-in closet and breathtaking bathroom with shower, double sinks and tub. Pass through the small door in the bathroom to a second private balcony overlooking the backyard which has a single car garage.

This house is located in beautiful Mount Pleasant. Walkable to the Columbia Heights metro (green/yellow), enjoy the quiet retreat of this house but with full access to some of the best urban living. Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant Street, and Columbia Heights are close with every urban amenity at your fingertips. Youre close to the Mount Pleasant farmers market on Saturdays and right next to Rock Creek Park to walk along the trails. Just one block from Mount Pleasant Street, dining options abound with local favorites Purple Patch, Mola, Beau Thai, Elle Bakery and more! Each Peach Market and the Columbia Heights Giant and Target are convenient for all your grocery needs.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Park Rd NW have any available units?
1756 Park Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 Park Rd NW have?
Some of 1756 Park Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Park Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Park Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Park Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Park Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1756 Park Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Park Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1756 Park Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1756 Park Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Park Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1756 Park Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Park Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1756 Park Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Park Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Park Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
