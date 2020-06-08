1756 Park Rd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Mount Pleasant Four Bedroom with Historic Charm! Garage Parking! - This gorgeous Mount Pleasant rowhouse features high ceilings, fine hardwood flooring, and classic wooden door and window trimmings throughout - it's the perfect for anyone looking for original charm and character. The first floor sports a spacious front-facing living room which passes through to a large central landing area accented by a crystal chandelier. Past the staircase is a striking bonus room with exposed brick. Continue to the formal dining room with wood accent wainscoting and Tudor style ceiling. The dining room opens onto the kitchen and half bathroom. Off the kitchen is a private patio space, perfect for entertaining.



Head upstairs and you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a walk-in laundry room with full size washer & dryer, a central bathroom with white tile accents of green. One of the bedrooms is fitted with a convenient Murphy bed and the room in the back has a patio too! Finally, head to the third-floor master suite. It has beautiful wood molding, a large walk-in closet and breathtaking bathroom with shower, double sinks and tub. Pass through the small door in the bathroom to a second private balcony overlooking the backyard which has a single car garage.



This house is located in beautiful Mount Pleasant. Walkable to the Columbia Heights metro (green/yellow), enjoy the quiet retreat of this house but with full access to some of the best urban living. Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant Street, and Columbia Heights are close with every urban amenity at your fingertips. Youre close to the Mount Pleasant farmers market on Saturdays and right next to Rock Creek Park to walk along the trails. Just one block from Mount Pleasant Street, dining options abound with local favorites Purple Patch, Mola, Beau Thai, Elle Bakery and more! Each Peach Market and the Columbia Heights Giant and Target are convenient for all your grocery needs.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets.



