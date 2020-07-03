1751 Park Road NW - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1BD/1BA lower unit of a row house in Mt Pleasant. Amazing living room with an open plan dinning room and renovated kitchen. Close proximity to shops, parks and 0.6 miles from Columbia Heights station. Amazing opportunity to live in Washington DC in the heart of Mt Pleasant. Water included in rent.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.