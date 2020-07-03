All apartments in Washington
1751 Park Road NW - A

1751 Park Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1BD/1BA lower unit of a row house in Mt Pleasant. Amazing living room with an open plan dinning room and renovated kitchen. Close proximity to shops, parks and 0.6 miles from Columbia Heights station. Amazing opportunity to live in Washington DC in the heart of Mt Pleasant. Water included in rent.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

