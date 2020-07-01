1741 U Street Northwest - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Come check out this awesome, just remodeled, two level, four bedroom home located on popular U street. Featuring a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a lovely backsplash and three beautifully tiled bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the upper level and tile flooring on the lower level. Finishing this home is a combination private patio and parking area.



This home boasts a walkscore of 98 meaning there are a ton of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, grocery options (whole foods, trader joes) coffee shops and public transportation within walking distance of the apartment. The U Street metro is only a half mile walk.



Details:

Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

Available: Now

Lease term: One year minimum

Parking: One off-street space in rear included with rent

Pets: Two pet limit, will incur a one time fee of $300

Washer and Dryer in unit

Central AC and heating



Rental Requirements:

$45 application fee per adult occupying the unit.

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years.

$150,000 combined income

Positive rental history (no late payments beyond 5 days, only two late payments within 5 days of due date, no eviction cases, no excessive damage to property.)

No violent felony convictions within the last seven years.