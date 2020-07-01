All apartments in Washington
1741 U Street Northwest - 1
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:35 AM

1741 U Street Northwest - 1

1741 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1741 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Come check out this awesome, just remodeled, two level, four bedroom home located on popular U street. Featuring a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a lovely backsplash and three beautifully tiled bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the upper level and tile flooring on the lower level. Finishing this home is a combination private patio and parking area.

This home boasts a walkscore of 98 meaning there are a ton of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, grocery options (whole foods, trader joes) coffee shops and public transportation within walking distance of the apartment. The U Street metro is only a half mile walk.

Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities
Available: Now
Lease term: One year minimum
Parking: One off-street space in rear included with rent
Pets: Two pet limit, will incur a one time fee of $300
Washer and Dryer in unit
Central AC and heating

Rental Requirements:
$45 application fee per adult occupying the unit.
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years.
$150,000 combined income
Positive rental history (no late payments beyond 5 days, only two late payments within 5 days of due date, no eviction cases, no excessive damage to property.)
No violent felony convictions within the last seven years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

