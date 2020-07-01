1741 U Street Northwest - 1

Amenities
Come check out this awesome, just remodeled, two level, four bedroom home located on popular U street. Featuring a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a lovely backsplash and three beautifully tiled bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the upper level and tile flooring on the lower level. Finishing this home is a combination private patio and parking area.
This home boasts a walkscore of 98 meaning there are a ton of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, grocery options (whole foods, trader joes) coffee shops and public transportation within walking distance of the apartment. The U Street metro is only a half mile walk.
Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities
Available: Now
Lease term: One year minimum
Parking: One off-street space in rear included with rent
Pets: Two pet limit, will incur a one time fee of $300
Washer and Dryer in unit
Central AC and heating
Rental Requirements:
$45 application fee per adult occupying the unit.
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years.
$150,000 combined income
Positive rental history (no late payments beyond 5 days, only two late payments within 5 days of due date, no eviction cases, no excessive damage to property.)
No violent felony convictions within the last seven years.