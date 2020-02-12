All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

1737 34th St NW

1737 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1737 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Georgetown Rowhome - Lovely Georgetown end of row rowhome with wraparound private patio. Step inside to classic hardwood flooring, charming fireplace, separate living and dining rooms, updated kitchen with gas cooking, and powder room. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with numerous windows offering lots of natural light, and multiple closets for plenty of storage. Head down to the fully finished basement with built-in shelving, new carpet (coming soon), second full bath, kitchenette, full size washer/dryer, and large storage/utility room.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with monthly pet fee

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5039801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 34th St NW have any available units?
1737 34th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 34th St NW have?
Some of 1737 34th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 34th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1737 34th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 34th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 34th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1737 34th St NW offer parking?
No, 1737 34th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1737 34th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 34th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 34th St NW have a pool?
No, 1737 34th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1737 34th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1737 34th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 34th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 34th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
