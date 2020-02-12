1737 34th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Georgetown Rowhome - Lovely Georgetown end of row rowhome with wraparound private patio. Step inside to classic hardwood flooring, charming fireplace, separate living and dining rooms, updated kitchen with gas cooking, and powder room. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with numerous windows offering lots of natural light, and multiple closets for plenty of storage. Head down to the fully finished basement with built-in shelving, new carpet (coming soon), second full bath, kitchenette, full size washer/dryer, and large storage/utility room.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with monthly pet fee



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



