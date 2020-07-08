1732 Church St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 06/01/20 3 BR/2 Bath Bright Townhouse in Dupont - Property Id: 270888



House is located in a quiet one-way street. First floor has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating space, large dinning room, full bathroom and a large living room with large windows. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom. There is brick patio wit a large deck. The Townhouse is located one block to the DuPont Metro, restaurants and drug stores.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270888

Property Id 270888



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742737)