1732 Church St NW
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

1732 Church St NW

1732 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 3 BR/2 Bath Bright Townhouse in Dupont - Property Id: 270888

House is located in a quiet one-way street. First floor has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating space, large dinning room, full bathroom and a large living room with large windows. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom. There is brick patio wit a large deck. The Townhouse is located one block to the DuPont Metro, restaurants and drug stores.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Church St NW have any available units?
1732 Church St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Church St NW have?
Some of 1732 Church St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Church St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Church St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Church St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Church St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1732 Church St NW offer parking?
No, 1732 Church St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Church St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Church St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Church St NW have a pool?
No, 1732 Church St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Church St NW have accessible units?
No, 1732 Church St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Church St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Church St NW has units with dishwashers.

