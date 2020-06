Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

RARELY AVAILABLE TRULY CHARMING, 1 BR NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, FLOODED WITH SUNSHINE. SMALL BUILDING FILLED WITH CHARACTER ON A BEAUTIFUL STREET. HIGH CEILINGS,HARDWOOD FLOORS,GAS FIREPLACE, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOUBLE REPLACED DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS., ROOFTOPS & TREE VIEWS!!ENJOY RESTAURANTS, SHOPS,BUS, METRO. BETWEEN DUPONT AND ADAMS MORGAN, SUPERB ROOF TOP VIEWS!!! WITH SEATING, TABLES AND A GRILL (will be close march 2nd for repairs 3-4 weeks)