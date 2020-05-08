All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1726 R Street Southeast

1726 R Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1726 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
A just renovated amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence in Fairlawn, walking distance to Historic Anacostia and Navy Yard. Move in this weekend
Unit will come unfurnished for $2,240.00. Fully furnished for an extra $300 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year)

Take a virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XJhH8aqxUeS&brand=0

Take a video tour: https://youtu.be/Bzg9IoMuvN4
Back yard landscaping and BBQ area is ready for your next BBQ. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard, Ft. McNair, for the Nationals or DC United, you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating or on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $40 per month fee for cats and $50 for dogs. (utilities not included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 R Street Southeast have any available units?
1726 R Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1726 R Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1726 R Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 R Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 R Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 R Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

