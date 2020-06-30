All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

1725 U Street NW

1725 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available






Location

1725 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful New 4 floor Row House in heart of U Street/Adams Morgan Parking spot included

This gorgeous four floor condo features 5 full bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The property features amazing high ceilings, hardwood floors, brand new paint, multiple fireplaces, The kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances, large island with built in gas stove top and tons of counter space and storage area. Kitchen also features double oven, tons of cabinets and rear entry door with parking access . Hardwood floors featured throughout this amazing home, including bedrooms that also feature ceiling fans and lots of storage/windows. This home also comes with Central Air Conditioning and heating system that is connected to a smart Nest Thermostat. Bathrooms feature beautiful stand up showers, jacuzzi tub's, marble countertops and lots of storage space

Completely separated one bed one bath basement apartment with separate state of the art kitchen, bathroom, spacious bedroom and tons of storage area!

The neighborhood has it all, from a few short blocks to all of the restaurants and shops of U Street and Adams Morgan and DuPont Circle, you are located in the heart of it all! Viewings are starting immediately so inquire today before this property is gone!

6 bed 5 ½ bath 1725 U Street NW $7,499 Available July 6 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 U Street NW have any available units?
1725 U Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 U Street NW have?
Some of 1725 U Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 U Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1725 U Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 U Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 U Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1725 U Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1725 U Street NW offers parking.
Does 1725 U Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 U Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 U Street NW have a pool?
No, 1725 U Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1725 U Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1725 U Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 U Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 U Street NW has units with dishwashers.

