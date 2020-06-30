Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful New 4 floor Row House in heart of U Street/Adams Morgan Parking spot included



This gorgeous four floor condo features 5 full bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The property features amazing high ceilings, hardwood floors, brand new paint, multiple fireplaces, The kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances, large island with built in gas stove top and tons of counter space and storage area. Kitchen also features double oven, tons of cabinets and rear entry door with parking access . Hardwood floors featured throughout this amazing home, including bedrooms that also feature ceiling fans and lots of storage/windows. This home also comes with Central Air Conditioning and heating system that is connected to a smart Nest Thermostat. Bathrooms feature beautiful stand up showers, jacuzzi tub's, marble countertops and lots of storage space



Completely separated one bed one bath basement apartment with separate state of the art kitchen, bathroom, spacious bedroom and tons of storage area!



The neighborhood has it all, from a few short blocks to all of the restaurants and shops of U Street and Adams Morgan and DuPont Circle, you are located in the heart of it all! Viewings are starting immediately so inquire today before this property is gone!



6 bed 5 ½ bath 1725 U Street NW $7,499 Available July 6 2019!