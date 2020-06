Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 08/31/20 LOCATION!! Huge 3 bed condo heart Adam's Morgan DC - Property Id: 293947



Gorgeous, beamed condo with huge entertaining kitchen in the heart of Adam's Morgan near all the trendy restaurants, bars and amenities. Walking distance to everything. Tree lined street and very safe. 3 large double bedrooms, one with ensuite. Clawfoot bath tub! Artist owned and designed. Furnished or unfurnished. Great for sharing or for a couple. Available August 31st and Call or text Kate at 202 390 8879 $50 application fee and references. One year lease + and would consider selling.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293947

Property Id 293947



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5832604)