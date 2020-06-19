1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors coffee bar air conditioning some paid utils

NEW PRICE!! WHAT A STEAL!!



Located in the heart of Dupont Circle is this spectacular studio apartment! The apartment is in a prime location, just a short walk to the Dupont Circle metro station and within easy walking distance of amazing retail shops, restaurants, bars, night clubs, coffee shops, and grocery stores (Safeway is three blocks away). Adam's Morgan, Logan Circle, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Downtown DC are all within easy access, making this location one of the best DC has to offer!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Studio

- 1 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and surface space

- Good size closet and storage space

- Central AC

- Tons of natural light

- Laundry in building

- No pets

- Landlord pays all utilities except electric

- Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5740420)