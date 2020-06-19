All apartments in Washington
Location

1725 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
NEW PRICE!! WHAT A STEAL!!

Located in the heart of Dupont Circle is this spectacular studio apartment! The apartment is in a prime location, just a short walk to the Dupont Circle metro station and within easy walking distance of amazing retail shops, restaurants, bars, night clubs, coffee shops, and grocery stores (Safeway is three blocks away). Adam's Morgan, Logan Circle, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Downtown DC are all within easy access, making this location one of the best DC has to offer!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Studio
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and surface space
- Good size closet and storage space
- Central AC
- Tons of natural light
- Laundry in building
- No pets
- Landlord pays all utilities except electric
- Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have any available units?
1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have?
Some of 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 offer parking?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 does not offer parking.
Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have a pool?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have accessible units?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 New Hampshire Ave NW 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
