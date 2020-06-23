All apartments in Washington
1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22
1718 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located 1 bed 1 bath in Dupont Circle - 1 bed 1 bath right in the Heart of Dupont Circle and blocks to 14th Street Corridor restaurants. Short stroll to Dupont Metro as well as Adams Morgan and U St Corridor. Your choice of Safeway, Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Utilities Included. Move in fee $300. With a walk score of 98 (A Walkers Paradise!), a transit score of 90, and a biker's score of 94 (A Biker's Paradise!), there is no better place for a quick commute and a quick trip to some of your favorite restaurants.

Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing.
Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

(RLNE3837941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have any available units?
1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 offer parking?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have a pool?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have accessible units?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
