1718 Corcoran Street, NW #22

Centrally Located 1 bed 1 bath in Dupont Circle - 1 bed 1 bath right in the Heart of Dupont Circle and blocks to 14th Street Corridor restaurants. Short stroll to Dupont Metro as well as Adams Morgan and U St Corridor. Your choice of Safeway, Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Utilities Included. Move in fee $300. With a walk score of 98 (A Walkers Paradise!), a transit score of 90, and a biker's score of 94 (A Biker's Paradise!), there is no better place for a quick commute and a quick trip to some of your favorite restaurants.



Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing.

Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com. No phone calls please.



