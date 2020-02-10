1714 U Street NW, Upper

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIVE QUIETLY, LIVE LARGELY -- INDOORS AND OUTDOORS!

Ideal location- right where you need and want to be!

This 5 bedroom/3 bath townhouse/apartment is located on the famous U Street Corridor at the crossroads of Adams Morgan, the exciting Dupont Circle and the recently redeveloped 18th Street. Whether you are a group of friends or a family, everything you need is in short walking distance -- Whole Foods and Trader Joes on P Street, Vida Fitness Center, the Metro, and dog parks and children's playgrounds. In this apartment, you would be living in the heart of DC's most sought-after residential neighborhood. And right at your fingertips would be the countless restaurants on 18th Street, the nightlife of DuPont Circle, the clubs of Adams Morgan, and the cafes of the 14 Street Corridor.



High-End accommodations with the charm of a beautiful historic DC brownstone!

What was once a large classic DC house has been skillfully converted into two fully renovated units in 2014. This 5 bedroom apartment lives like a townhouse with ideal outdoor and indoor living accommodations on three levels. Outside, kick-back in TWO outside spaces -- a large deck perfect for entertaining and a private deck off ideal for open air relaxation. Inside, enjoy TWO living room spaces -- a great room and den. All bedrooms have ample closet space, and a separate heat /ac/ dehumidfied ductless system. All of the bathrooms -- one on each floor- have been completely renovated. The townhouse/apartment has ample natural light, hardwood and Italian ceramic floors, crisply painted walls, and high-capacity in-unit washer/dryer. An inviting staircase seamlessly connects all three levels.



Main Level

-Foyer with original tile floors

-Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large counter with room for stools open to dining area

-Open layout living room and dining room with brick wall and new lighting

-Very large bedroom (big enough for 2 people) with balcony

-Additional large bedroom

-Full bath



Upper Level

-Common space with skylight -- use for a den or hobby spot

-Common space opens to beautiful outdoor space with great views of the neighborhood -- perfect for relaxing or entertaining

-Two very large bedrooms (big enough for 2)

-Full bathroom



Ground Level

-Lowest level of the house is ground level, not below grade

-Two remodeled medium sized bedrooms with:

o State of art ductless heating/AC units for maximum comfort

o Big windows, well lit

o Carpet runner down steps then light wood floors in hallway and bedroom

-Full bathroom



The building is pet friendly, subject to owner approval. Private storage is provided for each unit. One parking spot is available on site for $225/month, and parking lots, Zip Cars and bikes are nearby. The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline and a managerial point person for the property.



With five bedrooms, three full baths and two outside spaces this townhouse is great for five friends that want to live and entertain together. With five bedrooms, wood floors all updated baths and kitchen, parking, professional management and fabulous location this would also be a terrific upscale home to a family relocating to DC.



Rent:

• $6,850 per month



Available:

• June 1st 2019