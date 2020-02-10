All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1714 U Street NW, Upper

1714 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1714 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIVE QUIETLY, LIVE LARGELY -- INDOORS AND OUTDOORS!
Ideal location- right where you need and want to be!
This 5 bedroom/3 bath townhouse/apartment is located on the famous U Street Corridor at the crossroads of Adams Morgan, the exciting Dupont Circle and the recently redeveloped 18th Street. Whether you are a group of friends or a family, everything you need is in short walking distance -- Whole Foods and Trader Joes on P Street, Vida Fitness Center, the Metro, and dog parks and children's playgrounds. In this apartment, you would be living in the heart of DC's most sought-after residential neighborhood. And right at your fingertips would be the countless restaurants on 18th Street, the nightlife of DuPont Circle, the clubs of Adams Morgan, and the cafes of the 14 Street Corridor.

High-End accommodations with the charm of a beautiful historic DC brownstone!
What was once a large classic DC house has been skillfully converted into two fully renovated units in 2014. This 5 bedroom apartment lives like a townhouse with ideal outdoor and indoor living accommodations on three levels. Outside, kick-back in TWO outside spaces -- a large deck perfect for entertaining and a private deck off ideal for open air relaxation. Inside, enjoy TWO living room spaces -- a great room and den. All bedrooms have ample closet space, and a separate heat /ac/ dehumidfied ductless system. All of the bathrooms -- one on each floor- have been completely renovated. The townhouse/apartment has ample natural light, hardwood and Italian ceramic floors, crisply painted walls, and high-capacity in-unit washer/dryer. An inviting staircase seamlessly connects all three levels.

Main Level
-Foyer with original tile floors
-Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large counter with room for stools open to dining area
-Open layout living room and dining room with brick wall and new lighting
-Very large bedroom (big enough for 2 people) with balcony
-Additional large bedroom
-Full bath

Upper Level
-Common space with skylight -- use for a den or hobby spot
-Common space opens to beautiful outdoor space with great views of the neighborhood -- perfect for relaxing or entertaining
-Two very large bedrooms (big enough for 2)
-Full bathroom

Ground Level
-Lowest level of the house is ground level, not below grade
-Two remodeled medium sized bedrooms with:
o State of art ductless heating/AC units for maximum comfort
o Big windows, well lit
o Carpet runner down steps then light wood floors in hallway and bedroom
-Full bathroom

The building is pet friendly, subject to owner approval. Private storage is provided for each unit. One parking spot is available on site for $225/month, and parking lots, Zip Cars and bikes are nearby. The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline and a managerial point person for the property.

With five bedrooms, three full baths and two outside spaces this townhouse is great for five friends that want to live and entertain together. With five bedrooms, wood floors all updated baths and kitchen, parking, professional management and fabulous location this would also be a terrific upscale home to a family relocating to DC.

Rent:
• $6,850 per month

Available:
• June 1st 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have any available units?
1714 U Street NW, Upper doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have?
Some of 1714 U Street NW, Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 U Street NW, Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1714 U Street NW, Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 U Street NW, Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 U Street NW, Upper is pet friendly.
Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1714 U Street NW, Upper offers parking.
Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 U Street NW, Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have a pool?
No, 1714 U Street NW, Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have accessible units?
No, 1714 U Street NW, Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 U Street NW, Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 U Street NW, Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
