1714 D Street Southeast - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice recently renovated 1-bedroom basement apartment in Hill East. W/D in unit, recently painted. Quiet neighborhood. Open layout. Large modern bathroom and lots of closet space.



It's on a quiet block, parking is usually not a problem, and it's a short walk to both the Potomac and Stadium/Armory metro stops. Also a couple of blocks to Pennsylvania Avenue, stores like Harris Teeter and other retail, and an increasing number of restaurants and bars.



Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator