1714 D Street Southeast - B

1714 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1714 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice recently renovated 1-bedroom basement apartment in Hill East. W/D in unit, recently painted. Quiet neighborhood. Open layout. Large modern bathroom and lots of closet space.

It's on a quiet block, parking is usually not a problem, and it's a short walk to both the Potomac and Stadium/Armory metro stops. Also a couple of blocks to Pennsylvania Avenue, stores like Harris Teeter and other retail, and an increasing number of restaurants and bars.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have any available units?
1714 D Street Southeast - B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have?
Some of 1714 D Street Southeast - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1714 D Street Southeast - B currently offering any rent specials?
1714 D Street Southeast - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 D Street Southeast - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 D Street Southeast - B is pet friendly.
Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B offer parking?
Yes, 1714 D Street Southeast - B offers parking.
Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 D Street Southeast - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have a pool?
No, 1714 D Street Southeast - B does not have a pool.
Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have accessible units?
No, 1714 D Street Southeast - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 D Street Southeast - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 D Street Southeast - B has units with dishwashers.

