1713 18th Street, NW #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dazzling Dupont 1 Bedroom/1Bath condo with Den! - Be dazzled in this great English basement within the Virginian Condo building located right in the heart of Dupont!



This lower level condo boasts a Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Central AC, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Patio, and much more! Centrally located just steps from Dupont Circle, U Street, and Adams Morgan.



A spacious living room has great light with its west-facing windows. 708 square feet. A galley kitchen opens up to the living room and dining areas. The unit has a den perfect for a home office. The Master Bedroom features an exposed brick wall and has two closets. The Bedroom opens to a small private patio for your enjoyment. The bathroom features beautiful marble tiles and has a nice tub and shower. The entry to the condo has a gated entry, perfect for your bicycle!



Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube- https://youtu.be/-wUEXCBzc68



Cats are warmly welcomed with a one-time pet fee of $250. Sorry, no dogs.



Tenant is responsible for utilities. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Minimum of one year lease.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5796583)