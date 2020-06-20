All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1713 18th Street, NW #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1713 18th Street, NW #B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1713 18th Street, NW #B

1713 18th Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1713 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1713 18th Street, NW #B · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dazzling Dupont 1 Bedroom/1Bath condo with Den! - Be dazzled in this great English basement within the Virginian Condo building located right in the heart of Dupont!

This lower level condo boasts a Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Central AC, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Patio, and much more! Centrally located just steps from Dupont Circle, U Street, and Adams Morgan.

A spacious living room has great light with its west-facing windows. 708 square feet. A galley kitchen opens up to the living room and dining areas. The unit has a den perfect for a home office. The Master Bedroom features an exposed brick wall and has two closets. The Bedroom opens to a small private patio for your enjoyment. The bathroom features beautiful marble tiles and has a nice tub and shower. The entry to the condo has a gated entry, perfect for your bicycle!

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube- https://youtu.be/-wUEXCBzc68

Cats are warmly welcomed with a one-time pet fee of $250. Sorry, no dogs.

Tenant is responsible for utilities. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Minimum of one year lease.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5796583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have any available units?
1713 18th Street, NW #B has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have?
Some of 1713 18th Street, NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 18th Street, NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
1713 18th Street, NW #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 18th Street, NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 18th Street, NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B offer parking?
No, 1713 18th Street, NW #B does not offer parking.
Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 18th Street, NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have a pool?
No, 1713 18th Street, NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have accessible units?
No, 1713 18th Street, NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 18th Street, NW #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 18th Street, NW #B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1713 18th Street, NW #B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity