Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:06 PM

1710 H STREET NW

1710 H Street Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 H Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20006
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
elevator
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
internet access
lobby
Welcome to your stay at AKA White House's fully furnished suites! AKA White House is centrally located just two blocks from the nation~s most important residential address, as well as in close proximity to many noteworthy business and arts institutions including the World Bank, the Treasury Department, and the International Monetary Fund. Take a picturesque stroll through Farragut Square or leafy Lafayette Square, then head farther south and visit the National Mall, where the spectacular Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial are among other truly awe-inspiring sights. This newly renovated apartment is offered to you for an exclusive, low monthly rate with a 6 month lease term minimum; compare to the standard $5000/month or more online. These contemporary and well-appointed, furnished apartments set the standard for luxury accommodations in D.C. Ideal for personal, vacation and business stays, the spacious one-bedroom residence boasts a king size bed, ensuite marble bathroom with glass shower doors, half bath, elegantly designed living room, and full kitchen with linens, wifi, all utilities/cable and in-unit laundry. No security deposit. The newly renovated lobby and Washington D.C. lounge, inspired by a residential living room, is an ideal place to enjoy a coffee in the morning or a cocktail at the end of a long day. All amenities, including fitness center, rooftop terrace and cinema to reopen soon. Preferred by renowned guests, the AKA White House offers everything you need to feel at home in Washington, D.C. Don't just visit - Live It! https://www.stayaka.com/ Please contact listing agent for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 H STREET NW have any available units?
1710 H STREET NW has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 H STREET NW have?
Some of 1710 H STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 H STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1710 H STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 H STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1710 H STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1710 H STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1710 H STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1710 H STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 H STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 H STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1710 H STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1710 H STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1710 H STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 H STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 H STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
