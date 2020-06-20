1710 H STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym elevator clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym internet access lobby

Welcome to your stay at AKA White House's fully furnished suites! AKA White House is centrally located just two blocks from the nation~s most important residential address, as well as in close proximity to many noteworthy business and arts institutions including the World Bank, the Treasury Department, and the International Monetary Fund. Take a picturesque stroll through Farragut Square or leafy Lafayette Square, then head farther south and visit the National Mall, where the spectacular Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial are among other truly awe-inspiring sights. This newly renovated apartment is offered to you for an exclusive, low monthly rate with a 6 month lease term minimum; compare to the standard $5000/month or more online. These contemporary and well-appointed, furnished apartments set the standard for luxury accommodations in D.C. Ideal for personal, vacation and business stays, the spacious one-bedroom residence boasts a king size bed, ensuite marble bathroom with glass shower doors, half bath, elegantly designed living room, and full kitchen with linens, wifi, all utilities/cable and in-unit laundry. No security deposit. The newly renovated lobby and Washington D.C. lounge, inspired by a residential living room, is an ideal place to enjoy a coffee in the morning or a cocktail at the end of a long day. All amenities, including fitness center, rooftop terrace and cinema to reopen soon. Preferred by renowned guests, the AKA White House offers everything you need to feel at home in Washington, D.C. Don't just visit - Live It! https://www.stayaka.com/ Please contact listing agent for all showings.