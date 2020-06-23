1705 Lanier Place NW Unit #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Truly spacious, stylish, delightful corner unit in beautiful Tudor - style historic building ! Well above ground floor, with high ceilings, solid floor and big windows facing south and east. Nicely proportioned floor plan with foyer, beautifully remodeled table space kitchen with a window. Big updated bathroom, sizable bedroom and living room. Lots of closets! Community laundry, workshop, extra storage. Very desirable location in the heart of Adams Morgan and all that 18th St has to offer!Tenant must pay only electricity.Owner will consider pets on case by case situation. Please. submit pet's details before or with your application.



