1704 V STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
1704 V STREET NW
1704 v Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1704 v Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming studio in the hottest area in town. Text Toni Ghazi at 571-216-1075 or email at toni@tonighazi.com for access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 V STREET NW have any available units?
1704 V STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1704 V STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1704 V STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 V STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1704 V STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1704 V STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
