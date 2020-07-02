1701 14TH ST NW #616

Amenities
Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Sellforf Architects. Located in the center of DC~s most desired neighborhood, Liz is a vibrant hub close to the city~s best dinning, entertainment and shopping. Amenities include 24 hour concierge, common rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, package delivery service, dog washing station, on-site storage and optional cleaning and design services. Residences feature 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceilings windows, integrated Miele & Bosch appliances, gas cooking, Scavolini cabinets, Soapstone countertops, Waterworks Fixtures, and soaking tubs. Be among the first to live atop 14th Street in a home where elevated access means sophisticated style.