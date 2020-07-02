All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:19 AM

1701 14TH ST NW #616

1701 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1701 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog grooming area
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
valet service
Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Sellforf Architects. Located in the center of DC~s most desired neighborhood, Liz is a vibrant hub close to the city~s best dinning, entertainment and shopping. Amenities include 24 hour concierge, common rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, package delivery service, dog washing station, on-site storage and optional cleaning and design services. Residences feature 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceilings windows, integrated Miele & Bosch appliances, gas cooking, Scavolini cabinets, Soapstone countertops, Waterworks Fixtures, and soaking tubs. Be among the first to live atop 14th Street in a home where elevated access means sophisticated style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have any available units?
1701 14TH ST NW #616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have?
Some of 1701 14TH ST NW #616's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 14TH ST NW #616 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 14TH ST NW #616 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 14TH ST NW #616 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 offers parking.
Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have a pool?
No, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have accessible units?
No, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 14TH ST NW #616 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 14TH ST NW #616 has units with dishwashers.

