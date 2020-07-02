1701 14TH ST NW #616

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge dog grooming area gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly valet service

Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Sellforf Architects. Located in the center of DC~s most desired neighborhood, Liz is a vibrant hub close to the city~s best dinning, entertainment and shopping. Amenities include 24 hour concierge, common rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, package delivery service, dog washing station, on-site storage and optional cleaning and design services. Residences feature 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceilings windows, integrated Miele & Bosch appliances, gas cooking, Scavolini cabinets, Soapstone countertops, Waterworks Fixtures, and soaking tubs. Be among the first to live atop 14th Street in a home where elevated access means sophisticated style.