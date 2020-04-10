1672 32ND STREET NW

Amenities

Quintessential Georgetown gem on one of the prettiest streets! You will love this beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bath home on 3 levels. Amenities include Dual zone HVAC system, contemporary kitchen with white lacquer cabinets, gas cooking, quartz countertops, and designer marble backsplash. Luxe Euro bathrooms, custom built-ins throughout, decorative fireplace, and real hardwood floors throughout. Living room features Parisian-style French doors leading to landscaped stone patio and terraced garden. Great use of space PLUS storage room on entry level. Fabulous East Village location just steps to Tudor Place, Montrose Park, Dumbarton Oaks, and all the shops and fine dining along Wisconsin Avenue. This is a truly special location!