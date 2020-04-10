All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

1672 32ND STREET NW

1672 32nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1672 32nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quintessential Georgetown gem on one of the prettiest streets! You will love this beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bath home on 3 levels. Amenities include Dual zone HVAC system, contemporary kitchen with white lacquer cabinets, gas cooking, quartz countertops, and designer marble backsplash. Luxe Euro bathrooms, custom built-ins throughout, decorative fireplace, and real hardwood floors throughout. Living room features Parisian-style French doors leading to landscaped stone patio and terraced garden. Great use of space PLUS storage room on entry level. Fabulous East Village location just steps to Tudor Place, Montrose Park, Dumbarton Oaks, and all the shops and fine dining along Wisconsin Avenue. This is a truly special location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 32ND STREET NW have any available units?
1672 32ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 32ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1672 32ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 32ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1672 32ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 32ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1672 32ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1672 32ND STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1672 32ND STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1672 32ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 32ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 32ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1672 32ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1672 32ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1672 32ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 32ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 32ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
