Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Stunning reno two large master suites for rent each has their own full bathroom & large deck off of one master suite. Hardwood floors throughout, open concept, modern gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas range, built in microwave and island. Recess lighting throughout. Washer / Dryer included. Deck off main level, fenced yard & garage space. For $2600. get unit fully furnished just come & move in everything is here for you.