1659 C St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 and half bath row home in the Kingman Park neighborhood of DC! The home is just a short walk to the Stadium Armory Metro Stop as well as RFK Stadium! Parking for 1 car included!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 3.5 bath

- Finished basement

- Washer and dryer in home

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Master bedroom has has half bath

- Second bedroom has bonus room

- Three floors including finished basement!

- Spacious living room with French doors

- Separate dining room

- Gas cooking

- Sunroom off dining room

- Full bath on main floor

- White kitchen cabinets

- Finished basement

- Off street parking for one car

- No pets

- Tenant pays water, electric and gas



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274165)