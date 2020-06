Amenities

Exquisite East village 2 bed, 1.5 bath, end row house tucked away on idyllic Georgetown street, close to all attractions but enjoying a wonderful retreat with superb landscaped patio / garden. 1,622 Sqft with two fireplaces, stunning hardwoods, front and rear staircases and perfect dining room for entertaining. Wonderful opportunity to lease this fabulous home in a sought after location.