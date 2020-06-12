1645 LANG PLACE NE

Amenities

Serene family-oriented residence with spacious closed in fenced back yard and comfortable front porch perfect for entertaining guests. This home has modern appliances with a stackable washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning; as well as a double emulsion water purification system. In addition to a spacious living room, it has two newly carpeted bedrooms adjacent to the updated bathroom. The house is located in the vicinity of the H street corridor, local shopping and public transportation including the H Street Cable Streetcar Line. This property won~t last long!