Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

1645 LANG PLACE NE

1645 Lang Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Lang Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Serene family-oriented residence with spacious closed in fenced back yard and comfortable front porch perfect for entertaining guests. This home has modern appliances with a stackable washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning; as well as a double emulsion water purification system. In addition to a spacious living room, it has two newly carpeted bedrooms adjacent to the updated bathroom. The house is located in the vicinity of the H street corridor, local shopping and public transportation including the H Street Cable Streetcar Line. This property won~t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have any available units?
1645 LANG PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have?
Some of 1645 LANG PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 LANG PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1645 LANG PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 LANG PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1645 LANG PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1645 LANG PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 LANG PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1645 LANG PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1645 LANG PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 LANG PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 LANG PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
