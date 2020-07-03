1640 30th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a stunning 4 bedroom 2 full bath newly renovated house in Georgetown NW!!!



The house also features washer and dryer, outdoor patio space, brand new renovations throughout the house, separate basement with small kitchen area, skylights on the top floor hallway and bathroom, hardwood floors and much much more!!!!



1640 30th Street NW Washington DC (Georgetown)



The house is under a 10 minute trip to a couple of metro stations (Dupont, foggy bottom), just a few blocks from the restaurants, shops, and nightlife that DuPont Circle and Adams Morgan have to offer!! Easy access to Rock Creek Park, downtown, entry/exit points to the city



Unit is available for move in Now! inquire today to schedule a viewing!!!



• Outdoor patio area

• New renovations (Kitchen, bathroom, floors, bedrooms, dining areas, living room)

• Large bay windows facing the front of the house

• Skylights on top floor

• Central HVAC

• Washer/Dryer on location

• Beautiful finishes

• Hardwood Floors

• GREAT LOCATION!!!



$750 OFF 1st Month!



Contact us to schedule a showing.