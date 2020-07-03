All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1640 30th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1640 30th Street Northwest
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:08 PM

1640 30th Street Northwest

1640 30th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1640 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a stunning 4 bedroom 2 full bath newly renovated house in Georgetown NW!!!

The house also features washer and dryer, outdoor patio space, brand new renovations throughout the house, separate basement with small kitchen area, skylights on the top floor hallway and bathroom, hardwood floors and much much more!!!!

1640 30th Street NW Washington DC (Georgetown)

The house is under a 10 minute trip to a couple of metro stations (Dupont, foggy bottom), just a few blocks from the restaurants, shops, and nightlife that DuPont Circle and Adams Morgan have to offer!! Easy access to Rock Creek Park, downtown, entry/exit points to the city

Unit is available for move in Now! inquire today to schedule a viewing!!!

• Outdoor patio area
• New renovations (Kitchen, bathroom, floors, bedrooms, dining areas, living room)
• Large bay windows facing the front of the house
• Skylights on top floor
• Central HVAC
• Washer/Dryer on location
• Beautiful finishes
• Hardwood Floors
• GREAT LOCATION!!!

$750 OFF 1st Month!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 30th Street Northwest have any available units?
1640 30th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 30th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1640 30th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 30th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1640 30th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 30th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 30th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1640 30th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1640 30th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1640 30th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 30th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 30th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1640 30th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1640 30th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1640 30th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 30th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 30th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University