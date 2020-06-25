Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

1624 15th Street, NW #1 Available 05/04/19 2BR/2BA Apartment - Logan Circle / 14th St Corridor - 1624 15th St NW Apt 1, Washington, DC 20009

$2,875/mo



DESCRIPTION:



Centrally Located 2BD/2BA Apartment, recently updated and located in desirable Logan Circle. Blocks from Wholefoods, Trader Joe's and Safeway, easy access to 2 Metro Stations, Restaurants on 14th Street and 17th Street and U Street Nightlife. All you need within walking distance! Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com for showings



KEY FEATURES:



Sq Footage: 821 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: None

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,875

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: Ground

Property Type: Apartment



RENTAL FEATURES:



Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



Located right in between Dupont Circle and Shaw- Howard Metro Lines

Walker's Score of 97 (A Walker's Paradise!)

Transit Score of 91 (A Rider's Paradise!)

Bike Score of 95 (A Biker's Paradise!)

3 blocks from Whole Foods/ 2 blocks from Safeway



LEASE TERMS:



Minimum 1 year lease required

FICO Credit Score minimum of 650

$75 Application fee per person

Tenant is responsible for 100% electric and 100% gas

Please email for showings



Contact info:

Peter Chan

Chatel Real Estate

peterchanrentals@gmail.com



***Chatel Real Estate is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779008)