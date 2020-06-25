All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1624 15th Street, NW #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1624 15th Street, NW #1
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

1624 15th Street, NW #1

1624 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1624 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1624 15th Street, NW #1 Available 05/04/19 2BR/2BA Apartment - Logan Circle / 14th St Corridor - 1624 15th St NW Apt 1, Washington, DC 20009
$2,875/mo

DESCRIPTION:

Centrally Located 2BD/2BA Apartment, recently updated and located in desirable Logan Circle. Blocks from Wholefoods, Trader Joe's and Safeway, easy access to 2 Metro Stations, Restaurants on 14th Street and 17th Street and U Street Nightlife. All you need within walking distance! Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com for showings

KEY FEATURES:

Sq Footage: 821 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: None
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,875
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Ground
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES:

Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Located right in between Dupont Circle and Shaw- Howard Metro Lines
Walker's Score of 97 (A Walker's Paradise!)
Transit Score of 91 (A Rider's Paradise!)
Bike Score of 95 (A Biker's Paradise!)
3 blocks from Whole Foods/ 2 blocks from Safeway

LEASE TERMS:

Minimum 1 year lease required
FICO Credit Score minimum of 650
$75 Application fee per person
Tenant is responsible for 100% electric and 100% gas
Please email for showings

Contact info:
Peter Chan
Chatel Real Estate
peterchanrentals@gmail.com

***Chatel Real Estate is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have any available units?
1624 15th Street, NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have?
Some of 1624 15th Street, NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 15th Street, NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1624 15th Street, NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 15th Street, NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 offers parking.
Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 15th Street, NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 15th Street, NW #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University