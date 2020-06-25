Amenities
1624 15th Street, NW #1 Available 05/04/19 2BR/2BA Apartment - Logan Circle / 14th St Corridor - 1624 15th St NW Apt 1, Washington, DC 20009
$2,875/mo
DESCRIPTION:
Centrally Located 2BD/2BA Apartment, recently updated and located in desirable Logan Circle. Blocks from Wholefoods, Trader Joe's and Safeway, easy access to 2 Metro Stations, Restaurants on 14th Street and 17th Street and U Street Nightlife. All you need within walking distance! Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com for showings
KEY FEATURES:
Sq Footage: 821 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: None
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,875
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Ground
Property Type: Apartment
RENTAL FEATURES:
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Located right in between Dupont Circle and Shaw- Howard Metro Lines
Walker's Score of 97 (A Walker's Paradise!)
Transit Score of 91 (A Rider's Paradise!)
Bike Score of 95 (A Biker's Paradise!)
3 blocks from Whole Foods/ 2 blocks from Safeway
LEASE TERMS:
Minimum 1 year lease required
FICO Credit Score minimum of 650
$75 Application fee per person
Tenant is responsible for 100% electric and 100% gas
Please email for showings
Contact info:
Peter Chan
Chatel Real Estate
peterchanrentals@gmail.com
***Chatel Real Estate is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
(RLNE4779008)