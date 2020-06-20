1621 12TH STREET NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

2 Story Penthouse Loft on a quiet street in the heart of Logan Circle designed by famed Architect Brie Husted. Remarkable throughout in its design, quality, and detail. Enjoy one of the best private rooftops in the city. Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the rooftop offers 360 degree views, full outdoor kitchen, with commercial grill, sink, refrigerator, kegerator, and room to lounge. Inside you will find multiple livings spaces, large bedrooms, lots of closet space, floor to ceiling windows, reclaimed oak floors, hot stone fireplace, 2 additional terraces, private parking, and much more. Unbeatable location just two blocks off Logan Circle, facing green space in the front, and easy access to an abundance of local amenities.