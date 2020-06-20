All apartments in Washington
1621 12TH STREET NW.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

1621 12TH STREET NW

1621 12th Street Northwest · (877) 765-5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1621 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
2 Story Penthouse Loft on a quiet street in the heart of Logan Circle designed by famed Architect Brie Husted. Remarkable throughout in its design, quality, and detail. Enjoy one of the best private rooftops in the city. Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the rooftop offers 360 degree views, full outdoor kitchen, with commercial grill, sink, refrigerator, kegerator, and room to lounge. Inside you will find multiple livings spaces, large bedrooms, lots of closet space, floor to ceiling windows, reclaimed oak floors, hot stone fireplace, 2 additional terraces, private parking, and much more. Unbeatable location just two blocks off Logan Circle, facing green space in the front, and easy access to an abundance of local amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1621 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
1621 12TH STREET NW has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 12TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1621 12TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1621 12TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1621 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1621 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1621 12TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1621 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 12TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1621 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1621 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1621 12TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 12TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

