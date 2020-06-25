1619 Gainesville St South East

Amenities

This unit will not last!!! Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales present this spectacular 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath property. Its has lovely hardwood floors and this unit is very spacious because its over 1700 sq ft in size it also has high ceilings and perfect ceiling fans. This location is in the Anacostia neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Fort Circle Park, Fort Stanton Recreation Center and Fort Circle Park. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me at 210-793-7238 Ricardo Gonzales