Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar hot tub

Renovated w/ style & elegance!! Be the first to live in these units! Hardwood floors throughout, spa feel bathrooms, gourmet style kitchens and rear balcony with spiral staircase for outdoor relaxing!! This apartment comes w/ stainless steel appliances, W/D in units & granite counter tops!! Close proximity to Capitol Hill, H Street corridor, restaurants, grocery, coffee shops. Call for code